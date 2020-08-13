Walker didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's contest between the Mariners and the Rangers. He gave up an unearned run on six hits and one walk while fanning five across six innings.

Walker has been extremely inconsistent in his first four starts and has alternated strong performances with some woeful ones. He has given up just four earned runs in 16.2 innings across his last three starts after beginning the season with a poor effort against Houston in which he gave up five earned runs in just 3.1 frames. The talent is clearly there, but Walker now needs to find consistency. His next scheduled start is slated for Aug. 19 at home against the Dodgers.