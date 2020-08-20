Walker (2-2) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Dodgers to three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings.

All of Walker's damage came via the long ball during what turned out to be a solid outing. The 28-year-old gave up a pair of home runs to Max Muncy and Joc Pederson in the second inning, followed by a solo homer to Cody Bellinger in the third. From there, Walker silenced a volatile Los Angeles lineup, fanning a season-high tying eight batters. The right-hander will carry a 4.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP into next Wednesday's showdown at San Diego.