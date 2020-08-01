Walker (1-1) earned the win Friday by holding the A's scoreless and striking out eight across seven innings. He allowed one hit and a pair of walks.
Walker retired his first eight batters before issuing a walk to Tony Kemp in the third inning. The only hit he gave up was a leadoff double to Ramon Laureano in the fourth. It was a long awaited successful outing for the 27-year-old, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. Walker will look to stay in the win column with a favorable matchup against the Angels on Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Rocked by Astros•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Solid in final intrasquad start•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Arm looks strong in intrasquad game•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Throws live BP in camp•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Present for restart of workouts•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Encouraging performance in spring•