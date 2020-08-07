Walker (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Walker allowed only one hit -- a Shohei Ohtani homer -- through three innings, but he fell apart in the fourth and was unable to get out of the frame. A lack of control was primarily to blame, as Walker walked three batters and hit another in the inning, helping the Angels tally three runs. The right-hander was superb in his previous start but has otherwise struggled early in the season, and he now holds an unappealing 5.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while compiling a 12:6 K:BB through 14 innings. He'll head to Texas to take on the Rangers on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.