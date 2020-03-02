Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Will pitch in intersquad game

Walker will pitch in an intersquad game Wednesday rather than pitching against the Angels in the Cactus League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Walker was expected to make his Cactus League debut this week, but the Mariners will instead opt to use him in their intersquad game Wednesday. The right-hander has thrown several times already during spring training, and it appears as though he could win a spot in the major-league rotation to begin the regular season.