Saucedo has not allowed a run through five innings across five Cactus League appearances while surrendering four hits, hitting a batter and posting a 6:0 K:BB.

Saucedo has pitched to some harmless contact but otherwise excelled, firing an inning apiece in his five turns out of the bullpen. The left-hander was a valuable part of the relief corps in his 2023 debut campaign in Seattle, pitching to a 3-2 record, 3.59 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 52 appearances while also recording a save and three holds. Saucedo is projected to operate in a similar capacity in the coming season, with Daniel Kramer of MLB.com noting the 30-year-old southpaw could also see action in some higher-leverage spots in addition to his customary sixth- and seventh-inning "pivot" role.