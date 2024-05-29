Saucedo (2-0) got the win against the Astros on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

The veteran southpaw was making his first appearance since being activated off the injured list Sunday, and he served as an effective bridge to Ryne Stanek in the ninth with his clean inning. Saucedo has been effective all season when available, and he now owns a 1.54 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across the 11.2 innings covering his last 11 appearances.