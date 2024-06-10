Saucedo recorded one out to earn a save over the Royals on Sunday.

Saucedo needed only two pitches to record the final out of the 10th inning during Sunday's win. He's picked up two saves and a hold this month despite getting only four outs during those three appearances. He lowered his ERA to 2.81 through 16 innings this season. Saucedo shouldn't see many save chances moving forward as Andres Munoz (back) returned to action Sunday.