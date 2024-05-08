Saucedo left Tuesday's game against the Twins due to a knee injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

While running to cover first base on a ground ball during the eighth inning, Saucedo seemed to jam his right leg on the bag before crumbling to the ground in pain and grabbing his knee. The Mariners have yet to reveal the nature of the injury, but manager Scott Servais said the left-hander will be sidelined for "a while." Saucedo has been used primarily in middle relief this season, logging a 2.70 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 13.1 innings.