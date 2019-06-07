Scott's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut and owns a poor 5.88 ERA in 33.2 innings for Tacoma this season, though his 30.3 percent strikeout rate is quite strong. Mitch Haniger landed on the 10-day injured list with a ruptured testicle in a corresponding move.

