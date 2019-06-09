Scott allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Angels.

Scott struck out four batters in his major-league debut, relieving struggling starter Yusei Kikuchi. The reliever is expected to be used in long relief situations. He posted a 3-2 record with a 5.88 ERA over 33.2 innings with Triple-A Tacoma before having his contract selected by the Mariners.