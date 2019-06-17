Scott will serve as the opener Monday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Scott will likely pitch one or two innings before giving way to Tommy Milone, who is expected to cover the majority of innings. In three appearances with the big club this season (all out of the bullpen), Scott has compiled a 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings.