Scott will serve as the opener for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Scott will work as an opener for the second time this season, with Wade LeBlanc scheduled to cover the bulk of innings behind him. The right-handed Scott has allowed at least one run in three of his four appearances this season, resulting in a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in seven innings.