Scott was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Scott struggled since being called up in early June with a 7:6 K:BB and eight runs allowed over 7.2 innings. The 27-year-old will make his way back to Tacoma, where he has a 5.88 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories