Guilbeau was recalled by the Mariners on Saturday.

Guilbeau returns to the majors just one day after being sent down, with Nestor Cortes (elbow) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move. Guilbeau has appeared in five games for the Mariners this season, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings, though his 2:3 K:BB is unconvincing.

