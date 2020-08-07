Guilbeau has fired a pair of scoreless innings during which he's allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout across two appearances since being recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site Tuesday.

The southpaw has been relatively efficient overall, needing 27 pitches to get his six total outs in his pair of outings against the Angels. Guilbeau allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning to the Astros on July 27 before being optioned to Tacoma, and he could potentially shuttle back and forth a couple more times between the big-league club and the alternate training site during what's left of the season, depending on bullpen needs.