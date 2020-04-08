Play

Guilbeau posted a 6.14 ERA across six Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended.

Guilbeau has avoided being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma thus far, but whether he can stick on an Opening Day roster, even one that's potentially expanded to 29 players, remains to be seen. The 26-year-old southpaw did give a solid accounting of himself during his first taste of big-league action in 2019, generating a 3.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and three holds across 12.1 innings over 17 appearances. However, the combination of his spring troubles and a relatively deep Mariners relief corps could conspire to have him start the 2020 campaign by completing a second tour of duty with the Rainiers.

