Guilbeau was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site Friday.
Guilbeau was effective pitching in low-leverage situations for the Mariners to begin the season, recording a 1.69 ERA with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings across five appearances. However, he'll head to alternate camp since newly-acquired Brady Lail was added to the active roster Friday. Guilbeau has put up solid results over a limited sample in the majors and could rejoin the Mariners' bullpen at some point in 2020.
