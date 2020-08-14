Guilbeau was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site Friday.

Guilbeau was effective pitching in low-leverage situations for the Mariners to begin the season, recording a 1.69 ERA with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings across five appearances. However, he'll head to alternate camp since newly-acquired Brady Lail was added to the active roster Friday. Guilbeau has put up solid results over a limited sample in the majors and could rejoin the Mariners' bullpen at some point in 2020.

More News