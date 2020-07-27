Guilbeau was called up by the Mariners on Monday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Guilbeau began the regular season at the alternate training site, but he was called up Monday after Brandon Brennan (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Guilbeau made his major-league debut in 2019, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with two blown saves over 12.1 innings with the Mariners. Given his struggles in his past experience in the majors, the southpaw shouldn't play a significant role in Seattle's bullpen.