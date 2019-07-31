Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Shipped to Seattle

Guilbeau was traded from the Nationals to the Mariners along with Elvis Alvarado in exchange for Roenis Elias, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Neither prospect the Mariners receive has much promise, but at least Guilbeau is close to the majors. The 26-year-old lefty logged a 2.31 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 innings as a reliever at Double-A this season, but has struggled in 8.2 innings at Triple-A.