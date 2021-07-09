Trammell remains out of the starting lineup Friday against the Angels.
Trammell has just five hits in 35 at-bats dating back to June 13 and he will now sit for the fourth time in five games. Shed Long, Jake Fraley and Jake Bauers will start in the outfield from left to right.
