Trammell went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Giants on Saturday, with the two-bagger serving as his first major-league hit.

The promising 23-year-old earned an Opening Day roster spot with a strong Cactus League body of work in both the field and at the plate, but he'd gone 0-for-6 with a pair of walks and a run in his first two games before Saturday's double. Trammell is currently manning center field while Kyle Lewis recovers from a knee injury, and if he proves productive during his stint, he could conceivably take the everyday left field job from Jake Fraley, which he already appeared on track to do this spring.