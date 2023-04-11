Trammell (hand) is close to returning to Triple-A Tacoma for rehab games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Trammell had surgery in the middle of February to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand and was unable to participate in the Cactus League. He's currently training in Arizona in extending spring training, and he will soon report to the minors to begin what will likely be a lengthy rehab assignment for the 25-year-old.