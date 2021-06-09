Trammell went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Trammell's eighth-inning two-bagger plated the final run of the night for either club and extended what has been an impressive stretch of hitting for the young outfielder since his return from Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell owns a .280/.333/.520 slash line with three doubles, one home run, three RBI, two walks and five runs in the 27 plate appearances he's logged during his second big-league stint, one in which he appears exponentially more comfortable at the plate than he did during his initial 94-plate-appearance tenure with the Mariners to open the campaign.