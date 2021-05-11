Trammell, who's slashing .157/.255/.337 across 95 plate appearances, is likely to lose his big-league roster spot to Jarred Kelenic when the Mariners make his expected promotion from Triple-A Tacoma official Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Trammell is a highly regarded prospect in his own right, albeit not quite on the level of Kelenic, who's fully expected to star at the big-league level quickly. Trammell occupies the left field spot that Kelenic is expected to slide into, and Kramer conveys it seems probable he swaps places with the latter at Triple-A Tacoma in order to continue getting at-bats and hopefully snap out of his early-season funk.