Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Astros.
Trammell accounted for all of the scoring in Seattle's 1-0 victory with his third-inning homer off Luis Garcia. It may not be enough to salvage his roster spot. The 23-year-old is still batting .157 with a .620 OPS after Thursday's homer, and with the minor-league season set to begin soon, it would not be a surprise to see Trammell head back to the farm for continued development.
