Trammell went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and two walks across both of the Mariners' games against the White Sox on Sunday.

The first of the two games was a continuation of Saturday's contest, which was suspended midway through the third inning. The lefty-hitting Trammell provided both of his home runs in the resumed portion of that game, with his first long ball coming off a lefty (Dallas Keuchel) and his second coming off standout closer Liam Hendriks and breaking a 2-2 tie. In addition to propelling the Mariners into the lead, Trammell made a key defensive play in the bottom of the ninth, flagging down a Jake Lamb line drive to deep left center that could have scored the potential game-tying run. Trammell had looked to be at risk of losing work in the outfield to Shed Long earlier last week, but with starts in three of the Mariners' last four games and a pick showing Sunday, the 23-year-old appears to have at least temporarily regained some job security.