Trammell was traded from the Padres to the Mariners on Sunday for Austin Nola and several other players, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Trammell will change teams for the second time in as many seasons as he was traded from Cleveland to San Diego at the trade deadline in 2019. The highly-regarded prospect narrowly missed out on a spot on the Padres' 30-man roster to begin the season, but he could potentially make his major-league debut with Seattle at some point in 2020.