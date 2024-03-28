The Mariners designated Trammell for assignment Thursday.
Trammell was decent during spring training, slashing .250/.385/.406 across 39 plate appearances, but he will be pushed off the Mariners' 40-man heading into the new campaign. The 26-year-old outfielder owns just a .168 average through 304 career at-bats, but he may get some attention on the waiver wire after posting a .920 OPS in Triple-A last year.
