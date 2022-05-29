Trammell went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Trammell is more than holding his own against big-league arms in his first Mariners tenure of 2022, as he's carrying a .273 average and 1.065 OPS across his first five games. The sample is naturally very small and certainly subject to regression, but for the moment, it's at least encouraging that he's essentially halved his gaudy 42.1 percent strikeout rate from 2021 by producing a 21.4 percent figure in that category early in his current stint.