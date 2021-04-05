Trammell isn't starting Monday's game against the White Sox.
Trammell will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with two runs, two RBI, three walks and six strikeouts in the first three games of the season. Sam Haggerty will take over in center field Monday, batting eighth.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Breaks ice at plate•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Named Opening Day center fielder•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Keeps foot on gas in job battle•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Push for spot continues•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: GM confirms case for roster•