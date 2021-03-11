General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed Thursday that Trammell has indeed put himself in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Giving Trammell a spot on the Opening Day roster would conceivably give the Mariners some cover for not including a more highly touted player like Jarred Kelenic (knee). Jake Fraley is hitless with seven strikeouts in 15 at-bats this spring, while Trammell is hitting .308 with a 5:2 K:BB and four extra-base hits in 13 at-bats, so Trammell is certainly deserving of the opportunity.
