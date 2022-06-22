Trammell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Trammell opened the scoring Tuesday with a third-inning solo shot. The outfielder continues to hit rather inconsistently -- he's hasn't hit safely in consecutive games since a four-game streak from May 31 to June 3. He's posted a .246/.338/.508 slash line with three homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base across 72 plate appearances this year, and he should remain in the lineup against most right-handed pitchers.