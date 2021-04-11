Trammell went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins.
Trammell made a big contribution to the Mariners' comeback, hitting his blast off Twins starter Matt Shoemaker in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to two runs. The homer was his second of the year, and he's added seven RBI, six runs scored and seven walks in eight games. The rookie outfielder sports a poor .185/.353/.444 slash line, in part due to 16 strikeouts in 34 plate appearances.
