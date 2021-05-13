Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers that Trammell will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Trammell will be losing out on a spot on the active roster with top prospect Jarred Kelenic on track to receive a call-up prior to Thursday's game against Cleveland. Trammell opened the season as a regular starter in the Seattle outfield, but he ended up falling into a timeshare in left field with Sam Haggerty once Kyle Lewis was reinstated from the IL in late April. Trammell slashed .157/.255/.337 with four home runs, two stolen bases and a 43.2 percent strikeout rate in 95 plate appearances over his first 27 games in the big leagues.