Trammell (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento on Friday.
Rainiers Director of Media Relations and Baseball Information Paul Braverman reports Trammell's homer traveled 424 feet with an exit velocity of 113 mph, which, when complemented by the fact he played a full game in center field, makes for an eye-catching endorsement for a return to action at the big-league level. Although there's been no specific word on a return date for Trammell, the fact he's already played four full rehab games without setbacks implies he'll be back with the Mariners sooner rather than later.
