Trammell, who went 0-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League tie with the Rockies on Thursday, is 2-for-6 with a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run over his first four spring games.

The prized prospect is making quite the case for himself early, even impressing when he tried to leg out his double into a triple Tuesday and fell just short of doing so. Manager Scott Servais has taken note of Trammell's "really good swing" as well, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, and the 23-year-old appears likely to start the season at Triple-A Tacoma after logging two different stints at the Double-A level in 2019 while splitting time with the Reds and Padres organizations.