Trammell started in center field in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk.

The productive outing pushed Trammell's spring average to a solid .289, while the round tripper was his second in exhibition play. Trammell has handled the most pressure-packed portion of spring with respect to his bid for a roster spot well, as he's 4-for-12 with a double, Wednesday's homer, two RBI, three walks and three runs over his last four Cactus League contests.