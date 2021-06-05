Trammell went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Angels on Friday.

The young outfielder rediscovered his stroke in sensational fashion once he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 13, slashing .384/.413/.726 across 80 plate appearances for the Rainiers. That momentum appears to have carried over to his return to the big-league level, as he's hit safely in three of his first four games back with the Mariners while going 4-for-13 with Friday's pair of two-baggers, a solo homer, a walk and three runs. Trammell's fast start helps secure his grasp on the starting left field job for the time being,