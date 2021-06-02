Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk as Seattle fell 12-6 to Oakland on Sunday.

Trammell took starter Chris Bassitt 426-feet deep to right center in the fourth to extend Seattle's lead to 4-1 but the bullpen ended up blowing the lead. This was Trammell's first game since May 9 as injuries have paved the way to more playing time for the young outfielder.