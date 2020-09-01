Trammell, who was acquired in a trade with the Padres on Saturday, is a player general manager Jerry Dipoto had been interested in since the 2016 first-year player draft, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He has a different skill set than the other outfielders we have," Dipoto said, noting that Trammell is more of a speedster who could be a top-of-the-lineup hitter with the ability to provide power as well.

The Mariners selected Kyle Lewis with their 11th overall pick in that 2016 draft, a decision they're certainly pleased with four years later; however, Trammell was another player Dipoto coveted, but he was snapped up with the 35th selection that year by the Reds and subsequently traded to the Padres in July 2019. The organization will finally have a chance to develop Trammell further, and he's already begun that process by joining the team's alternate training site in Tacoma, where he's working alongside fellow prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez (wrist). High as Trammell's upside is, it's worth noting he could still use some seasoning as a hitter, as he put together an uneven .229/.316/.381 line at Double-A Amarillo across 133 plate appearances last season.