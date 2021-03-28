Manager Scott Servais announced Saturday that Trammell made Seattle's Opening Day roster, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 23-year-old performed well during spring training and is expected to start in left field or center field, depending on the health of Kyle Lewis (knee). Trammell is one of the Mariners' top prospects and will made the jump to the majors without playing at the Triple-A level. He had a .234/.340/.349 slash line with 10 homers and 20 stolen bases in 126 games at Double-A in 2019.
