Manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday that Trammell will serve as the Mariners' Opening Day center fielder, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Servias said that Kyle Lewis (knee) will be out for at least "a couple of weeks" to begin the season, so Trammell should be the Mariners' primary option in center until at least mid-April. Once Lewis returns, Trammell should still have a path to an everyday role in left field, provided he performs well enough early on during the season to warrant regular at-bats. Trammell pushed his way on to the Opening Day roster by slashing .311/.392/.644 with three home runs and two stolen bases in the Cactus League, but his 17 strikeouts in 45 spring at-bats signal that he could be a major batting-average risk once his BABIP normalizes.