Trammell will not start Friday's game against the Angels.
Even with Kyle Lewis back from his knee injury, Trammell has remained in a fairly regular role. Friday marks Lewis' 10th game back on the roster, with Trammell sitting for just the third time in that stretch. Lewis will be the center fielder Friday, with Sam Haggerty starting in left.
