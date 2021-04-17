Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Trammell has gone 1-for-15 with a walk, one stolen base and six strikeouts in the last five games. Jose Marmolejos will start in left field while Sam Haggerty takes over in center field Saturday.
