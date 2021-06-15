Trammell is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Minnesota.
Trammell has been a consistent presence in the Mariners' outfield since being recalled June 1, but he's now set to get his second night off in the last five games. His absence from the lineup is likely due to the Twins starting lefty J.A. Happ, so Trammell appears to have a good shot of being back in the starting nine Wednesday against right-hander Bailey Ober.
