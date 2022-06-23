Trammell went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Trammell is back on an upswing at the plate after an extended slump, as he's now hitting .357 (5-for-14) with Wednesday's pair of two-baggers, a home run, two RBI three walks and four runs in his last five games. The 24-year-old boosted his slash line to an impressive .262/.355/.538 across 77 plate appearances, with his stellar slugging percentage a result of Trammell lacing 12 of his 17 hits thus far for extra bases.