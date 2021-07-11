Trammell was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma prior to Sunday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The move comes as little surprise as Trammell was absent from the starting lineup during five of the last six games while being in the midst of a 4-for-34 skid at the plate. Still considered one of the Mariners' top prospects, Trammell will look to work things out in Tacoma as he tries to earn his way back to the big leagues later this season.