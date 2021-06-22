Trammell is not starting Tuesday against the Rockies.
With lefty Kyle Freeland toeing the rubber for Colorado, Trammell will take a seat for the third consecutive game. Jake Fraley will start in center field once again, with Shed Long getting the nod in left field.
