Trammell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With Seattle back at full strength in the outfield following Kyle Lewis' recent return from the injured list, Trammell looks to be less of an everyday player and more of a strong-side platoon man in the corner outfield. The lefty-hitting Trammell sit for the second time in the series against a left-handed pitcher with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Boston. Meanwhile, Sam Haggerty will be rewarded with a start in place of Trammell after he slugged a home run and stole a base as part of a three-hit performance Saturday.